Florida Man Arrested for Threatening 45 on Facebook Live !? [VIDEO]

Source: NewsOne Now Screenshots / NewsOne Now

Although 45 is allowed to say what he wants on Twitter you cannot say what you want on Facebook about him especially if your crazy enough to say your coming for him.

A 26 year old Florida man named Chauncy Lump was allegedly so mad that Trump ordered the assassination of  Iranian General Qassem Soleimani via drone attack, that Lump jumped on his “BlackMan Vs America” Facebook Live page talking all kinds of reckless about harming Trump.   Saying that he was going to roll up on 45 with his AK while he was allegedly in Florida.

Not a smart thing to do at all.

So guess what?  A Facebook employee notified the Secret Service and off to Federal jail he went being charged with knowingly and willfully making threats to kill and inflict bodily harm upon the president of the United States.  Chauncy Lump say’s it was all a joke but the Fed aren’t laughing so they are running a thorough investigation on him.

Check out the video below.

Arrested , Chauncy Lump , donald trump , facebook live , Florida Man Arrested , Threatening The President

