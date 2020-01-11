CLOSE
Another Earthquake Hits Puerto Rico

Residents and visitors of Puerto Rico have once again been rocked with more devastation that has been plaguing the island since December.

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake hit off of the quake-stricken island of Puerto Rico early Saturday. The USGS confirms the quake happened 8 miles south of the town of Indios.

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared the U.S. territory “a state of emergency.”

There is still no water and power for many on the island.

 

