LOCAL NEWS: ‘BLove’ Visits The Sauce in University Heights

A popular YouTube star made a visit to Northeast Ohio on Jan. 11, and despite the wet weather, many of her fans were willing to wait in long lines to meet her.

Bethany Gaskin, also known online as “BLove,” appeared at The Sauce Boiling Seafood Express in University Heights. Gaskin is one of the top Mukbang performers on the streaming platform.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland has more on the term, along with what exactly “BLove” does in her videos:

Mukbang is a mashup of the Korean words for eating and broadcasting. Gaskin is known for eating seafood in her videos.

She even eats with celebrities and her husband. Her videos are so popular, they have been viewed over five million times with 2.5 million subscribing.

Here is also a video below of "BLove" visiting The Sauce.

