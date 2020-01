via Wkyc:

The search is over….The Cleveland Browns new Head Coach is Kevin Stefanski…. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

He replaces Freddy Kitchens was fired by the Browns after amassing a disappointing 6-10 record in 2019.

