Lori Harvey Confirms Her Future with Future !?

Lori Harvey step-daughter of actor/comedian Steve Harvey and daughter of his wife, Marjorie from a previous relationship, is living her best life and she is not going back and forth you shhhhhh, when it comes to her personal life in relationships. First the young Harvey supposed upgraded from Puffy Daddy’s son to Diddy himself but it now appears that her future is still in Hip Hop on with a different cast and crew.

Lori Harvey celebrated her 23rd birthday in the land where Stella Got Her Groove Back, Jamaica, allegedly (well according to he Instagram) boo’d up with singer/dancer Ciara’s baby daddy, Epic records rapper Future.

Congratulations to all involved, now that Ciarra has found her future with Seattle Quarterback Russell Wilson, maybe Lori Harvey has found her future in Future.

Check out Lori Harvey’s post via The Shade Room below

