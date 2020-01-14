CLOSE
SPORTS: Ladies and Gentlemen, The Cleveland Browns Have Introduced Kevin Stefanski as Their New Head Coach

Cleveland Browns Introduce Kevin Stefanski

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

The Cleveland Browns have made their latest head coach hire official, and now, Kevin Stefanski has made himself in Northeast Ohio for the first time since his hiring.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Stefanski, 37, is the 18th full-time head coach in the history of the Browns organization and the 10th since the team returned to the National Football League ahead of the 1999 season.

The Browns wanted a new head coach with NFL coaching experience, and Stefanski fits that bill.

Stefanski was introduced by the team at a press conference earlier today, and you can see the video below:

Here’s a rundown of how the conference went:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

First through Twenty-Sixth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Video Courtesy of the Cleveland Browns and YouTube

