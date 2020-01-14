SPORTS: Ladies and Gentlemen, The Cleveland Browns Have Introduced Kevin Stefanski as Their New Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have made their latest head coach hire official, and now, Kevin Stefanski has made himself in Northeast Ohio for the first time since his hiring.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

Stefanski, 37, is the 18th full-time head coach in the history of the Browns organization and the 10th since the team returned to the National Football League ahead of the 1999 season.

The Browns wanted a new head coach with NFL coaching experience, and Stefanski fits that bill.