Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]

Sammie

Source: Nagina Lee / iOne Digital

Sammie’s steaming up timelines across social media after a video appears to show the singer’s third leg.

The male featured in the clip is engaged in a steamy Skype session. Sammie recently released an EP titled, “Send Nudes,” which begs the question if this is aptly timed advertising.

We can’t post the video, but curious minds can find it here.

This latest leaks follows a bevy of salacious pictures and videos hitting the web of male celebrities, including Steph Curry and DaBaby. The later of which was (sadly) debunked.

Source: Love B. Scott

Singer Sammie's Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]

