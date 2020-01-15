via eurweb:
Recently on The Real Adrienne Houghton talked about growing up and how that made her strong.
As a child growing up in somewhat poverty, I was broke growing up. I didn’t have toys, I didn’t have an X-Box, I didn’t have Sony, I didn’t have any of those things, and I had a father who was an immigrant who didn’t speak English. And a lot of people made fun of that growing up.
Adrienne Houghton Shares A Story Growing Up That Made Her Who She Is Today was originally published on praisecleveland.com