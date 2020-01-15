Tyler Perry: No Opinion About The Oscars However Feels Snubbed by NAACP!?

The the snubbing of African American actors/actresses by The Oscars has been the subject of much debate lately, however the King of Black Hollywood Tyler Perry has had some very interesting points as it pertains to awards for works in entertainment and he addressed both The Academy awards and The NAACP Image awards in recent press tours to promote his coming to Netflix with looks to be a powerful thriller “A Fall From Grace” starring ‘The Have’s and The Have Not’s’ star Crystal Fox that was written/produced plus played a role in by Tyler Perry himself.

When Tyler Perry was asked about recent Oscar nominations that have prompted criticism for their lack of diversity, Tyler Perry’s response was “I don’t have an opinion of it either way.” However Tyler Perry does light weight feel so type of way as it pertains to actresses on his shows being shown love by the NAACP Image awards so much so that he even stopped submitting his actresses names for consideration, although they were acting in the number 1 African American show on television, because the NAACP Image Awards never even considered them.

It seems like Tyler Perry feels the snub from both sides of the fence.

Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” from starts streaming on Netflix this Friday.

