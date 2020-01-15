CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

RUMOR: Cam Newton & Girlfriend Split!

Did Cam Have a Whole Baby on his Girlfriend?

Buick Pee Wee Commercial with Cam Newton and Miranda Kerr for 2017 Super Bowl

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Rumors are saying that Cam Newton and his longtime girlfriend have broken up and you won’t believe why. Allegedly, it’s because Cam  knocked up an IG model right before Kia gave birth to their fourth child back in October.

According to TheYBF.com, Kia didn’t post any of her usual holiday pics with Cam and she deleted all of his photos on her IG page. They supposedly aren’t following each other on IG as well.  She also changed her IG name as her former one had his number – 1 – attached to it.

The woman that Cam had this alleged child with is named La Reina Shaw — and the two met at his Fellaship restaurant in Atlanta. Shaw even posted a picture from New Year’s at the restaurant. The site added that Cam moved her to in an apartment over his Atlanta restaurant to be closer to him so he can see his alleged baby she supposedly gave birth to in Summer ’19.

Cam and Kia share 4 children together, one of them are from her previous relationship. For more info, click here.

Do you believe it?

RUMOR: Cam Newton & Girlfriend Split!  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Singer Sammie’s Sausage Hits The Internet…Allegedly [Video]
 24 mins ago
01.15.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-AWARD-HALLOFFAME
Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020…
 31 mins ago
01.15.20
Omarion Reveals Why He Split with Apryl Jones!
 1 hour ago
01.15.20
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star Reality Hour:…
 1 hour ago
01.15.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close