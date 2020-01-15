Netflix Looking to Have Mo’Nique’s Lawsuit Against Them Dismissed

First, Mo’Nique wanted us to join her to boycotting the streaming giant Netflix, after they offered her $500,000 for a special of her own. To her, it was too low compared to that of comedians to were male and even white (with the exception of Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, and Dave Chappelle among others) being offered millions.

When that didn’t work, she later sued the company last fall. All because of her lowball offer, due to her race and gender.

Now, Netflix to fighting to have Mo’Nique’s lawsuit dismissed.

From MadameNoire:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Netflix has formally asked the courts to dismiss Mo’Nique’s lawsuit. “Plaintiff fails, however, to allege any facts showing that the compensation offered her was the product of discrimination. To the contrary, her Complaint contradicts its core premise by noting that other persons of color, other women, and another African- American woman (like Plaintiff) have been paid substantially more money to create comedy specials for Netflix’s streaming service than what was offered to Plaintiff. And Plaintiff fails to explain why she was entitled to be offered what the stars to whom she compares herself were offered for creating such comedy specials.”

Mo’Nique felt her offer from streaming platform was lower than not only all of the male comedians who have appeared on Netflix, but even many of the female performers.

Here’s who and how much they were offered that the suit has mentioned

Jerry Seinfeld – $100 Million

Dave Chappelle – $60 Million

Chris Rock – $40 Million

Ricky Gervais – $40 Million

Amy Schumer – $11-13 Million

Mo’Nique – $500,000

Wanda Sykes did initially mention that Netflix offer $250,000 for a comedy special at the beginning of Mo’Nique’s boycott, though Sykes and Netflix must have patched things up as she was able to do a special on the streaming giant earlier in 2019.

