Giuliani Friend Lev Parnas Spills The Tea on Trump, Pence, A.G. Barr, and Ukrane in MSNBC Interview

Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas Back In Court As Prosecutor Asks For Bail To Be Revoked

Source: Stephanie Keith / Getty

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow interviewed a man who is currently inducted, but had plenty to say on key members of the White House and GOP.

His name, of course, is Lev Parnas, and he told a lot.  We mean…a lot!  So much that he was willing to throw a lot of friendships and contacts under the bus.

From Bossip:

Parnas is a goon-friend of Rudy Giuliani and was tasked with helping the Trump administration to convince Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in order to aid the 2020 election.

Trump has denied knowing Rudy’s Ukrainian homie but let Parnas tell it, Trump knows him and knows EXACTLY what he was doing.

Parnas even torched Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General William Barr.

You have to wonder if he did the interview to get a lighter sentence in jail.

Time will tell.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Stephanie Keith and Getty Images

First through Fifth Video Courtesy of MSNBC, YouTube and Bossip

Exclusives
