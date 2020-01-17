White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At CVS Won’t Face Criminal Charges

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t face criminal charges.

Heather Lynn Patton went on a racist rant at a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles nearly four months ago.

According to TMZ, a City Attorney evaluated the criminal threats and declined to prosecute her.

