CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg In The Kitchen??

Snoop Dogg Performs At E11EVEN Miami New Year's Eve 2019

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

via CNN:

Snoop Dogg is doing it once again…Yes he just made a sandwich for a popular doughnut chain!!!!

The “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich has a sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut. The sandwich will only be available for a week, and its the latest promotion for the plant-based protein since it launched nationally in November

CLICK HERE for the full story

Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [PHOTOS]

Snoop Dogg Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [PHOTOS]

Snoop Dogg In The Kitchen??  was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Dr. King Speaks At Rally
Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Reads His Famous…
 5 hours ago
01.20.20
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Serves His Own Tea About Leaving…
 5 hours ago
01.20.20
'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Outside Arrivals
Kim Kardashian New Documentary Thats Not About Her:…
 6 hours ago
01.20.20
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two
Taraji P. Henson Talks Why She Has To…
 6 hours ago
01.20.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close