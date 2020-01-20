via CNN:
Snoop Dogg is doing it once again…Yes he just made a sandwich for a popular doughnut chain!!!!
The “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich has a sausage patty with egg and cheese, served on a sliced glazed donut. The sandwich will only be available for a week, and its the latest promotion for the plant-based protein since it launched nationally in November
CLICK HERE for the full story
Snoop Dogg In The Kitchen?? was originally published on praisecleveland.com