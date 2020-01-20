Prince Harry Serves His Own Tea About Leaving Royalty [VIDEO]

It is a tradition in England to indulge in high tea well yesterday Prince Harry stood up on a stage to serve his own tea about what’s going on with him and his family and why he is taking a step away from royalty to take a step forward in life.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, public statement yesterday, posted via The Gram i.e. Instagram is the first time Prince Harry has addressed the situation since the announcement that he and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, would be ending their royal duties. Much like his mother, Princess Diana, it appears that Prince Harry has chosen his “family” above everything. Although he is extremely thankful for his Grandmother The Queen in all that she done for him after the passing of his mother, the Princess, this is a move that he must make.

In the case of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle it looks like Prince Harry will not allow history to repeat itself.

Take a listen to Prince Harry serve his own tea at the dinner for supporters of Sentebale in London below.

