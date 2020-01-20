Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Reads His Famous Speech

What better way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy than to have the fruits of his dream recite his words of freedom and equality in a time (2020) that although we are so far from being totally equal we are no where near where we were back in 1965.

“Lord, we ain’t what we oughta be. We ain’t what we want to be. We ain’t what we gonna be. But, thank God, we ain’t what we was.” – MLK 1962

In honor of their patriarch the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. his children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, and his granddaughter, Yolanda King, read part of the civil rights icon’s “The American Dream” sermon. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. originally delivered the sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in 1965.

see video below

