CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Reads His Famous Speech

Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. and family

Source: New York Daily News Archive / Getty

What better way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy than to have the fruits of his dream recite his words of freedom and equality in a time (2020) that although we are so far from being totally equal we are no where near where we were back in 1965.

“Lord, we ain’t what we oughta be. We ain’t what we want to be. We ain’t what we gonna be. But, thank God, we ain’t what we was.” – MLK 1962

In honor of their patriarch the late great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. his children, Bernice King and Martin Luther King III, and his granddaughter, Yolanda King, read part of the civil rights icon’s “The American Dream” sermon. Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. originally delivered the sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta in 1965.

see video below

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , Ebenezer Baptist Church , speech , The American Dream , Yolanda King

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Dr. King Speaks At Rally
Dr. Martin Luther King’s Legacy Reads His Famous…
 33 mins ago
01.20.20
Announcement Of Prince Harry's Engagement To Meghan Markle
Prince Harry Serves His Own Tea About Leaving…
 37 mins ago
01.20.20
'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Outside Arrivals
Kim Kardashian New Documentary Thats Not About Her:…
 2 hours ago
01.20.20
FOX's 'Empire' - Season Two
Taraji P. Henson Talks Why She Has To…
 2 hours ago
01.20.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close