Showtime Showed Mo’Nique The Coins and Her 1st Comedy Special In 10 Years [VIDEO]

Comedian/actress Mo’Nique must be coming to the land soon, because we all know when something goes viral with Mo’Nique within a few day’s just like ‘I’m Every Woman’ ♫Anytime you feel danger or fear, instantly I will appear ’cause ♫ she finds her way to The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK.

Congratulations are in order for Auntee Niquee!!

After calling for a boycott of Netflix over coin fairness between comedians and their comedy specials even going so far as to where their is a lawsuit in the midst, living in the shadows of alleged black balling, Showtime is giving the Oscar winning actress Mo’Nique her just due as it is being reported that she will be getting her first comedy special, Mo’Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta, produced by Mo’Nique and her husband and manager Sidney Hicks to air on Showtime for the first time in 10 years, the announcement came down via Mo’Nique’s IG.

“They tried to make a bitch disappear, you can’t keep a good bitch down.” 

Mo’Nique & Friends: Live from Atlanta is scheduled to air on Showtime next month, February 7, 2020.

