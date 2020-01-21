LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Hopkins Airport Adds Two New Restaurants

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has added two new restaurants.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Cantina Taqueria and Tequila Bar, located in Concourse C, is reminiscent of what you would find at a local street-side Mexican taqueria. Over in Concourse A, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen offers craft pizzas along with salads, appetizers and sandwiches.

Cantina offers its unique take on carnitas, grilled chicken, chili, tacos, burritos and enchiladas. Its hours are 4 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

800 Degrees’ hours are “4 a.m. until 9:15 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and until 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.”

The new dining options join Panini’s Bar & Grill, Embers Fire & Ice Bar, Shake Shack and Wow Bao as part of the latest eateries within the last year.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Francis McElroy and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images