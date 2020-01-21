CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Hopkins Airport Adds Two New Restaurants

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has added two new restaurants.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Cantina Taqueria and Tequila Bar, located in Concourse C, is reminiscent of what you would find at a local street-side Mexican taqueria.

Over in Concourse A, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen offers craft pizzas along with salads, appetizers and sandwiches.

Cantina offers its unique take on carnitas, grilled chicken, chili, tacos, burritos and enchiladas.  Its hours are 4 a.m. to 9:15 p.m.

800 Degrees’ hours are “4 a.m. until 9:15 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and until 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.”

The new dining options join Panini’s Bar & Grill, Embers Fire & Ice Bar, Shake Shack and Wow Bao as part of the latest eateries within the last year.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Michael Francis McElroy and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images

What Makes Downtown Cleveland So Sexy?
Cleveland City skyline...
13 photos

Videos
Latest
Rick Ross "Port Of Miami 2" Album Party
Wendy Williams: NeNe Leakes is Leaving ‘RHOA’
 58 mins ago
01.21.20
Billboard&apos;s Women In Music Event
LOCAL NEWS: Alicia Keys is Coming to Cleveland…
 3 hours ago
01.21.20
Sam Sylk and Actress/Comedian Mo'Nique
Showtime Showed Mo’Nique The Coins and Her 1st…
 4 hours ago
01.21.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 5 hours ago
01.21.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close