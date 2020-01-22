LOOKING BACK: SINGER SAM COOKE WOULD HAVE BEEN 89 TODAY

On this day….Singer Sam Cooke would have been 89 years old….Considered one of the greatest singers of his time…Here’s just a brief summary:

Cooke was born Samuel Cook in Clarksdale, Mississippi, in 1931…..He began his career with his siblings in a group called the Singing Children when he was six years old. He first became known as lead singer with the Highway QC’s when he was a teenager, having joined the group at the age of 14. During this time, Cooke befriended fellow gospel singer and neighbor Lou Rawls, who sang in a rival gospel group.

In 1950, Cooke replaced gospel tenor R. H. Harris as lead singer of the gospel group the Soul Stirrers, founded by Harris, who had signed with Specialty Records on behalf of the group. Their first recording under Cooke’s leadership was the song “Jesus Gave Me Water” in 1951. They also recorded the gospel songs “Peace in the Valley“, “How Far Am I from Canaan?”, “Jesus Paid the Debt” and “One More River”, among many others, some of which he wrote. Cooke was often credited for bringing gospel music to the attention of a younger crowd of listeners, mainly girls who would rush to the stage when the Soul Stirrers hit the stage just to get a glimpse of Cook.

Cooke had 30 U.S. top 40 hits between 1957 and 1964, plus three more posthumously. Major hits like “You Send Me“, “A Change Is Gonna Come“, “Cupid“, “Chain Gang“, “Wonderful World“, “Another Saturday Night“, and “Twistin’ the Night Away” are some of his most popular songs. Twistin’ the Night Away was one of his biggest selling album

Cooke died at the age of 33 on December 11, 1964, at the Hacienda Motel, in Los Angeles, California. Answering separate reports of a shooting and of a kidnapping at the motel, police found Cooke’s body, clad only in a sports jacket and shoes but no shirt, pants or underwear. He had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, which was later determined to have pierced his heart.[50] The motel’s manager, Bertha Franklin, said she had shot Cooke in self-defense after he broke into her office residence and attacked her. Her account was immediately disputed by Cooke’s acquaintances.

via Wikipedia

LOOKING BACK: SINGER SAM COOKE WOULD HAVE BEEN 89 TODAY was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Posted By Ed Powell Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: