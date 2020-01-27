The Grammy’s Get’s It Right And Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant Immediately [VIDEO]

The world was devastated by the news of Kobe Bryant’s passing in a helicopter crash that happened yesterday early afternoon. Thousands of mourning fans flooded the area surrounding the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, to memorialize Bryant almost instantly as the news was received. But yesterday the Staples Center was also the home of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards 2020 and with all the planning that is involved in one of the largest musical events in history an audible needed to be called and the Grammy planners executed it flawlessly.

Within hours to begin the opening of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, a opening was put together at the last minute that included the 2020 Grammy’s host Alicia Keys, joined on stage by Boyz II Men for a moving musical salute to the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Others performers such as Run DMC, as well as all involved in the tribute to Nipsey Hussle, included a tribute to Kobe Bryant in their live performances.

Kudos to the 2020 Grammy team for doing the right thing flawlessly and our continued prayers to Kobe Bryant’s family as well as the others that lost their lives in yesterdays tragic helicopter crash.

See the musical tribute to Kobe Bryant from the 2020 Grammy’s below.