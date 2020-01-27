SPORTS: Cleveland Browns Have Reportedly Settled on Andrew Berry as Their New GM

The Cleveland Browns are set to hire Andrew Berry to be the next general manager, replacing John Dorsey, who “parted ways” with the team last month.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL tweeted the news of Berry’s hiring.

The deal is done and agreed to: The #Browns have hired Andrew Berry as their new GM and Executive VP on a 5-year deal, sources say. He has 53-man roster control and is the youngest GM in the NFL. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2020

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Berry, 32, who agreed to a five-year deal, according to reports, will be the youngest general manager in the NFL. He will also serve as the executive vice president of football operations.

Berry was most recently the vice president of football operations for the Philadelphia Eagles. Prior to that position, he was with the Browns for two years from 2016 to 2018 as the ice president of player personnel. He also had a stint with the Indianapolis Colts as the pro scout, pro scouting coordinator and scouting assistant.

He will be working with new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images