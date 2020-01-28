CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Whitney Houston’s Sister-In-Law Wants Taraji P. Henson To Play Whitney In The Next Biopic [VIDEO]

Whitney Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston believes Taraji P. Henson could play Whitney in the forthcoming Clive Davis-produced biopic. Some fans suggested Jennifer Hudson, but Rickey Smiley Morning Show kind of agreed on Demetria McKinney. Who could you see playing Whitney?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Gary’s Tea: Whitney Houston’s Sister-In-Law Wants Taraji P. Henson To Play Whitney In The Next Biopic [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
US-GRAMMY-SHOW
Google Finds Most Searched Subjects Are Black History…
 33 mins ago
01.28.20
NHL: JAN 27 Blues at Canucks
TMZ Criticized For Breaking Kobe Bryant’s Death Before…
 1 hour ago
01.28.20
90th Annual Academy Awards Press Room
Tamera Mowry-Housley Remembers Kobe Bryant Appearing on ‘Sister,…
 1 hour ago
01.28.20
Keyshia Cole’s Mother Frankie Checks In To Rehab
 2 hours ago
01.28.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close