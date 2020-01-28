Google Finds Most Searched Subjects Are Black History Facts [VIDEO]

During the 2020 Grammy Awards Show this past Sunday, Google ran a commercial that was Tom Joyner like, Google decided to kick the ballistics (in the word of Nino Brown in New Jack City) and make it known that they are a little unknown Black History Fact because some of the most Googled subjects are in-fact Black History Facts.

In “Most Searched” Google commercial that was rolled out for Black History Month we learned that Prince’s guitar solo, Beyonce’s Coachella performance, John Legends music awards, female poet Maya Angelou, Michael Jordan’s, Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN Pulitzer Prize are some of the many most Google searched subjects that just happen to be Black History.

Check out the fantastically educational Google “Most Searched” Add, that is now a most searched itself, below

