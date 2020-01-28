‘Friends’ Star David Schwimmer Has Some Ideas on a Reboot, But With a Twist

‘Friends’ has become one of the most iconic sitcoms of all-time ever since its debut on NBC back in 1994, and even after its finale in 2004, it continues to attract new audiences through streaming services and reruns on cable.

Now, one of its stars, David Schwimmer, best known for playing “Ross,” has given an interview with The Guardian, in which he wasn’t too crazy about rejoining the show for a cast reunion.

He did, however, have some thoughts as to rebooting the show for more modern times, according to Complex:

“Maybe there should be an all-black Friends or an all-Asian Friends,” Schwimmer told the Guardian. “But I was well aware of the lack of diversity and I campaigned for years to have Ross date women of color. One of the first girlfriends I had on the show was an Asian American woman, and later I dated African American women. That was a very conscious push on my part.”

As for a reunion of the original show, Kevin Reilly, CCO of the new streaming service HBO Max, which is picking up ‘Friends’ from Netflix, said the chances of one happening is “maybe.”

