Queen Latifah is set to star in a TV reboot of ‘The Equalizer.’ The New Jersey native has signed on for the CBS pilot, which according to reports, is a shoo-in to get picked up for a full-time slot. The original TV series aired on CBS from 1985 to 1989 and starred actor Edward Woodward as a retired intelligence agent. The series was made into two feature films starring Denzel Washington.

Read more on the story right here: https://deadline.com/2020/01/the-equalizer-reboot-queen-latifah-star-cbs-pilot-order-1202843350/

Queen Latifah To Star In TV Reboot Of Equalizer was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By JC Posted 17 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: