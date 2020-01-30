God Don’t Like Ugly: Comedian Ari Shaffir Jokes About Kobe Bryant’s Death

While the rest of the world was in shock and praying for the families affected by the helicopter crash in Calabassa that killed Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daughter GiGi, comedian Ari Shaffir thought that was a perfect time to come for the NBA legend with tasteless jokes and bringing up subjects that didn’t need to be brought up. While the world was pouring out love Ari Shaffir was acting like a hater looking for likes, shares with aspirations of going viral, however what he may have gotten was a viral target put on his back.

You know that old adage ‘God don’t like ugly’

When hearing the news of Los Laker’s legend Kobe Bryant’s death, comedian Ari Shaffir took to his twitter to say this in a video:

“Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late today. He got away with rape because all the Hollywood liberals who attack comedy enjoy rooting for the Lakers more than they dislike rape. Big ups to the hero who forgot to gas up his chopper. I hate the Lakers. What a great day!”

The viral reaction from his thoughtless actions has resulted into the comedian as well as the comedy club, Ari Shaffir, performs at in New York receiving death threats which has resulted into his comedy show getting cancelled and his talent agency dropping him as a client.

Ari Shaffir then later tried to back pedal on what he did by saying he always comes for celebrities that die, it’s just a joke. SMH

Too much, too little, too late, Ari Shaffir whose laughing now? (see his post below)