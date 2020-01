It has now been confirmed that Eve will host the 13th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards.

This will be Eve’s first time hosting during Oscars Week.

Eve said,”Essence is such an incredible brand that I’ve looked up to over the years, I’m over the moon to be a part of this event.”

Source: essence.com

Eve Will Host Black Women In Hollywood Awards was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Posted By Karen Vaughn Posted 7 hours ago

Also On 93.1 WZAK: