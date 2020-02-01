CLOSE
Run-DMC To Release Lost Record With Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s death has inspired Run-DMC star Joseph “Rev Run” Simmons to dig through his music archives. The rap icon revealed Wednesday that his group and Bryant hit the studio together to record an Adidas track many years ago, but the project fell apart before they had anything concrete to release. Now, as the world mourns the death of the sports superstar, he wants to find the music to release some of the lost recordings.

What are your thoughts on hearing this unreleased recording?

click here for the rest of the story….https://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/hip-hop/8549639/run-dmc-kobe-bryant-recorded-song-rev-run-interview

