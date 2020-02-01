CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Authors Ask Oprah To Pull American Dirt From Her Book Club

More than 80 authors are asking Oprah Winfrey to pull American Dirt from her book club. Jeanine Cummins’ novel follows a middle-class Mexican woman and her son as they run from a drug cartel. Critics have called the book poorly written and filled with stereotypes and inaccuracies. An open letter by 83 authors published Wednesday on the website Literary Hub urges Oprah to reconsider making American Dirt an official Oprah’s Book Club selection. The authors say they’re not asking for silencing or censorship but that “a novel blundering so badly in its depiction of marginalized, oppressed people should not be lifted up.”

(Source-CNN)

Authors Ask Oprah To Pull American Dirt From Her Book Club  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Joe Biden Wants Michelle Obama For Vice President
 1 hour ago
02.01.20
The Greatest Super Bowl Commercials of All Time
 2 hours ago
02.01.20
Run-DMC To Release Lost Record With Kobe Bryant
 11 hours ago
02.01.20
Authors Ask Oprah To Pull American Dirt From…
 11 hours ago
02.01.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close