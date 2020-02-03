Eve Confirmed To Host 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

Award-winning musician, actress and co-host of The Talk, Eve, has been confirmed to host the 13th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards

“I’m honored to host the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards this year,” said Eve. “This is such an important time for women in the world—especially working in the entertainment industry both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. ESSENCE is such an incredible brand that I’ve looked up to over the years, so I’m over the moon to be a part of this event!

