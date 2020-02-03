Award-winning musician, actress and co-host of The Talk, Eve, has been confirmed to host the 13th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards
“I’m honored to host the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards this year,” said Eve. “This is such an important time for women in the world—especially working in the entertainment industry both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. ESSENCE is such an incredible brand that I’ve looked up to over the years, so I’m over the moon to be a part of this event!
CLICK HERE to read the full story
No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy
15 photos Launch gallery
No Trophies: 15 Star Rappers Who Have Never Won A Grammy
1. NasSource:WENN.com 1 of 15
2.2 of 15
3. RakimSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. A Tribe Called QuestSource:WENN.com 4 of 15
5. J. ColeSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Snoop DoggSource:WENN.com 6 of 15
7. Ice CubeSource:WENN.com 7 of 15
8.8 of 15
9. Wu-Tang ClanSource:Hip-Hop Wired/DL Chandler 9 of 15
10. DMXSource:WENN.com 10 of 15
11. Busta RhymesSource:Getty 11 of 15
12.12 of 15
13. RedmanSource:Getty 13 of 15
14.14 of 15
15. FutureSource:WENN.com 15 of 15
Eve Confirmed To Host 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards was originally published on praisecleveland.com