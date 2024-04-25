The Bijou Star Files: Guess What Rapper Wants To Buy TikTok?

CLOSE

Keep Calm! See What A TikTok “Ban” ACTUALLY Means & The Rapper Who Wants To Buy The App

Here's a hint: he likes being the first!

Tiffany Haddish Reveals She’s Six Months Sober & Celibate

New her, who dis!? Tiffany Haddish is celebrating six months of commitment to her sobriety and celibacy.

Ye Riles Up Social Media After Saying He’s “God” (WATCH)

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is going viral after saying that he's "god" in a recent interview.

Social Media Is Reacting To New Photos Of Brittish Williams In Prison

New photos have surfaced of Brittish Williams in prison, and social media users are sharing their reactions.

Oop! Simon Guobadia Shares A Message After His Link Up With Shereé Whitfield Sparks Criticism (WATCH)

Simon Guobadia has shared a message for the critics after posting a photo of his recent link up with Shereé Whitfield.

Da Baby Claims A Rapper Approached Him About Starting A Fake Beef For Clout (VIDEO)

Da Baby recently alleged that a rapper propositioned him to start a fake beef to gain clout.

TUPAC’S ESTATE THREATENS TO SUE DRAKE OVER AI VOCAL On ‘Taylor Made’ Diss Track

Tupac Shakur's estate is laying down the law on Drake … threatening to drag him to court for using an AI-generated version of the late rapper's voice for a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar.

JOE BIDEN AGAIN READS TELEPROMPTER INSTRUCTION …‘4 More Years … Pause’

President Joe Biden had yet another teleprompter gaffe while speaking at a conference Wednesday … and it's not the first time the prez fumbled a speech, far from it.

KID CUDI Gotta Cancel My Tour …LONG RECOVERY AFTER FOOT SURGERY!!!

Kid Cudi won't be raging around the globe anytime soon … his recently broken foot will require surgery and a recovery time that will keep him from touring, this according to him.

BRENDAN PAUL DIDDY’S ASSISTANT CHARGED WITH DRUG FELONY

Diddy's associate, Brendan Paul, has just been charged with one felony count of drug possession, and it could spell trouble for the rap mogul.

Owen Wilson Turned Down $12M Role In Film That Depicted O.J. Simpson As Innocent Of 1994 Double Murders

Following the recent death of famed NFL player O.J. Simpson, it's now being learned that actor Owen Wilson turned down a $12 million role in a film that depicts Simpson as innocent of the 1994 double murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and 25-year-old waiter Ron Goldman.

Multiple Crew Members Injured While Filming Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’

Several crew members were hurt while on set of Eddie Murphy's movie "The Pickup" on Saturday.

Woman Filmed Cursing Out LAX Employees Before Learning She’s Shouting at the Wrong Airline

"Get me up on the next motherf*cking flight, seriously!" the traveler demanded. "And pay for that sh*t!"

Beyoncé Sent Flowers, Toy to 2-Year-Old ‘Friend’ Tyler After Toddler’s Video Went Viral

One of the youngest members of the BeyHive went viral on TikTok last week after asking his mom if he could visit his friend Beyoncé.

Amanda Seales Addresses Rumored Issues With Issa Rae: ‘She Wasn’t Empowering to Me’

On 'Club Shay Shay,' the 'Insecure' actress claims that the issues were provoked by Rae's publicist Vanessa Anderson.

Tamar Braxton Says ‘All Money Ain’t Good Money’ As She Reveals She’s Had ‘Conversations’ To Join ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

In an alternative universe, Tamar Braxton might be a peach holder!

Quincy Brown Addresses Fans’ Speculation That He’s ‘Missing’ Amid Diddy’s Legal Woes: ‘Did The Amber Alert Go Off?’

Quincy Brown is setting the record straight after fans speculated he was "missing."

Scrappy Calls Ex-Wife Bambi A ‘Psychopath’ & ‘Pathological Liar’ During Heated Blowup After Refusing To Shake Her Hand

Video footage of rapper-turned-reality-star Scrappy's intense confrontation with his ex-wife Bambi is currently circulating online.

Will President Joe Biden be on the Ohio ballot in November, and why that’s even a question: Ohio Has Issues with Mike Polk Jr. and Stephanie Haney

An Ohio law that passed in 2009 is at issue, and it's not clear how the problem is going to get fixed…

