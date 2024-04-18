Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

CLOSE

A suspect in Lorain who was being served a warrant by U.S. Marshalls was shot and killed.

The shooting took place Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.

At a home near the corner of West 21 Street and Beech Avenue, Lorain police confirmed that a local resident attacked the officers with a baseball bat.

There, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for a Lorain resident, he said.

“There was apparently a struggle, there was some resistance and force used and there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning,” he said.

Brian Fitzgibbon, chief deputy of the Marshals’ Cleveland office, said the suspect — who has not been identified — was wanted on a violent offense and had “a history of violence.”

Lorain police went on to confirm that the suspect struck at least two of the officers, though their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

