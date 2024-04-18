A suspect in Lorain who was being served a warrant by U.S. Marshalls was shot and killed.
The shooting took place Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.
At a home near the corner of West 21 Street and Beech Avenue, Lorain police confirmed that a local resident attacked the officers with a baseball bat.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
There, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for a Lorain resident, he said.
“There was apparently a struggle, there was some resistance and force used and there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning,” he said.
Brian Fitzgibbon, chief deputy of the Marshals’ Cleveland office, said the suspect — who has not been identified — was wanted on a violent offense and had “a history of violence.”
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
Lorain police went on to confirm that the suspect struck at least two of the officers, though their injuries aren’t life-threatening.
RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Treated At Cleveland Clinic: “Doing Great”
RELATED: Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead was originally published on newstalkcleveland.com
-
Sex Positions You’ve Never Heard Of (But Need to Try, Now)
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
2024 EmpowerOne Housing Seminar: REGISTER NOW!
-
Click Here To Stream The Total Solar Eclipse In Cleveland
-
Singer Jaguar Wright Speaks On Puffy Conspiracy At Uptown Records
-
Cleveland: 7th Most Dangerous City in America
-
R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter
-
Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report