GloRilla Arrested for DUI [VIDEO]

Gloria Hallelujah Woods better known as rapper GloRilla was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, consuming/possessing an open alcoholic beverage container and a separate traffic charge in Suwanee, Georgia, a suburb about a half-hour outside Atlanta.
GloRilla admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier in the evening, the report states, though she refused to disclose how many beverages to the officer and insisted “she was good to drive.” However she refused to take a portable breath test.
According to reports the Memphis native GloRilla was taken into jail and released on bond hours later.
Suwanee Police Department later released a video of GloRilla failed sobriety test.
