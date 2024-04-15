Tank’s R&B Money Tour With Keri Hilson & Carl Thomas Is Coming To Akron!

CLOSE

Real R&B will be on display in Akron this summer!

Music icon Tank is bringing his R&B Money Tour to Ohio’s Akron Civic Theater on June 1.

Today, Tank, Keri Hilson, and Carl Thomas all sat down (virtually!) with WZAK’s Bijou Star! Check out the full interview below!

This conversation covered a lot. When Bijou asked the trio whose idea it was to do the tour, Tank was happy to oblige. “I needed killers,” he said. “I needed people who, from a talent standpoint, would push me. People from a catalog standpoint who would push me… These two people right here, my friends, are a part of that level.”

It sounds like we can expect a great show!

A bit later, Bijou directed a question to Keri Hilson, asking how it felt to “be the queen” of this newly put together bunch.

“It’s gonna be amazing. It feels great already,” Hilson replied. “They’re legends.”

Check out the full interview below!