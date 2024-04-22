Listen Live
News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude banner
CLOSE

A 74-year-old woman in Ohio has been arrested for the attempted armed robbery of a bank in Butler County.

The alleged incident took place on Friday, April 19. Fairfield Township Police were notified that the woman tried to rob AurGroup Credit Union before fleeing in her Hyundai Elantra. The bank is located on Creekside Drive.

The woman was later identified in surveillance footage to be Ann Mayers of Hamilton, Ohio.

To make this bizarre event even more puzzling, Mayers has no known criminal history at this time.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

Police say Mayers admitted to the crime and was taken into custody without incident. She was charged with Aggravated Robbery with a Firearm and Tampering with Evidence, both felonies.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

Mayers was arrested without incident in her home.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

RELATED: Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video

RELATED: Ohio Women Take Dead Man To Bank To Steal His Money

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today
Put-in-Bay scenery
10 photos

RELATED TAGS

Ohio

More from 93.1 WZAK
Trending
News

Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

R. Kelly Arrested for Unpaid Child Support
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

R. Kelly Found Guilty of Sexual Abuse of His Own God Daughter

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
access cleveland

Access Cleveland Podcast: Educator, Author, & Tv One Host Dr. Steve Perry

News & Gossip

Bobbi Kristina’s Aunt Blames Nick Gordon And Pat Houston–But What About Her Brother Bobby? [Video]

Lebron James Hosts An Advance Screening Of Universal Pictures "Trainwreck" In Akron
Entertainment

Gloria James Talks To GMA About 602 in The House Of 330

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
- CLE

The Hard Rock Rockcino Unveils the “Haz Matthews Burger”

Drainage in ditch
- CLE

LOCAL NEWS: Human Remains Discovered in City of Cleveland Sewer

- Sports

Allen Iverson Wants To Work As An Executive For The Philadelphia 76ers

93.1 WZAK

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close