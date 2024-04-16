Listen Live
This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

Published on April 16, 2024

Put-in-Bay scenery

Source: Ali Majdfar / Getty

Sometimes getting away from the hustle and bustle of the big city is all you need to reset your mind. Luckily for Ohioans, we’ve got one of the best places in the Midwest to do just that.

USA Today has revealed their 10 Best Small Towns In The Midwest. Keep scrolling to see which area represented Ohio!

To meet their criteria, USA Today looked at towns and villages with populations under 25,000. The list was put together by an “expert panel”, which then included a voting phase by readers.

Put-in-Bay, Ohio was able to make the list. Nestled on Lake Erie’s South Bass Island, Put-in-Bay was once a primary U.S. military base during the War of 1812

Keep scrolling to check out their list!

1. Madison, Indiana

2. Marysville, Kansas

3. Council Grove, Kansas

4. Petoskey, Michigan

5. Vevay, Indiana

6. Put-in-Bay, Ohio

7. Mitchell, South Dakota

8. Traverse City, Michigan

9. Dyersville, Iowa

10. Winterset, Iowa

Ohio Put-In-Bay
93.1 WZAK

