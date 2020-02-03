CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline Other People’s Kids? [VIDEO]

When we were younger, anybody was able to snatch up kids and get them together. Nowadays, it’s frowned upon. Eva Marcille came across this over the weekend celebrating her daughter’s birthday with a party where 30 kids took over her living room and were kind of out of control. What would you do?

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Eva’s Corner: Should People Be Allowed To Discipline Other People’s Kids? [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2019 Usadba Jazz Festival in Moscow
Azealia Banks Turns to GoFundMe to Raise Money…
 2 hours ago
02.03.20
14 items
Ha! Black Men Are In Their Feelings About…
 2 hours ago
02.03.20
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour
Jay and Bey Are getting Dragged For Not…
 6 hours ago
02.03.20
11 items
Blue Ivy Was The Fashion Icon She Is…
 6 hours ago
02.03.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close