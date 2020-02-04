Legendary Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Reports Being Diagnosed With Advanced Lung Cancer

Whether or not you agree with legendary conservative political, radio host, commentator, author, and former television show host, Rush Limbaugh’s political point of views, you surely would not wish anything bad on him as a human being. Because at the end of the day we are all God’s children and judgement is truly his.

With that being said, 69 year old radio announcer, Rush Limbaugh, delivered news about himself to his 20 million listening members of his radio show that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you. It’s a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today,” “I can’t help but feel that I’m letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.” “I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I do not proselytize about, but I do, and I have been working that relationship tremendously,”

According to Limbaugh his treatments will take him away from his microphone on some days however he still plans to be on the mic as much as he can as he proceeds to battle his cancer diagnosis.

We will be keep Rush Limbaugh uplifted in our prayers.

See the video below

