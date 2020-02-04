Maxwell ‘Bunchie’ Young Is The Super Bowl Commercial MVP

We all live for the Super Bowl commercials. Do you remember the one they kept showing a little guy running with a ball through all kinds of virtual situations, you kind of couldn’t tell what the commercial was for because it almost looked like a NIKE commercial but the words NIKE never came up on the screen? Then the right before kick-off you see another variation of the commercial, then everything goes live as the little shorty runs through the tunnel underneath the stadium followed by other children, as they run onto the stadium turf. All rising their arms up and down, almost looking like they were doing jumping jacks, but the shorty that led them onto the football field was raising his arms to hype up the stadium. Too cute right?

But who was the shorty? And what was that all about?

The shorty was 13 years old Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, 2017 Sports Illustrated SportsKid of the Year. Bunchie is a lightning fast youth football player and track star that hails from Los Angeles, California who prides himself already on his work ethic, that has already afforded him the ability to break youth track speed records and the attention of college recruiters that are already looking to have him sign on the dotted line.

One day Maxwell “Bunchie” Young hopes to run onto the Super Bowl field, just as he did Sunday, as a contender playing on his own NFL team delivering the kudagra of his dreams, an NFL championship ring.

NFL 100 congratulations on showing the passing of the baton to the NFL next 100

Check out the video of Maxwell ‘Bunchie’ Young The Super Bowl Commercial MVP below

