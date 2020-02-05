LeBron James #GirlDad Himself Will Wear #2 in Honor of GiGi Bryant For All-Star Game

The 2020 NBA All-Star weekend is vastly approaching, with Team LeBron going up against Team Giannis. If you remember LeBron James told a story after breaking Kobe Bryant’s the night before his death and the amazing story of things coming full circle started between Kobe and LeBron during an NBA All-Star when LeBron was just a teenager. LeBron wouldn’t have thought in a million years that a few hours after that full circle speech that NBA legend Kobe Bryant would be dead.

So when LeBron was asked what number he would wear during the All-Star game, LeBron said he would be wearing #2 in honor of GiGi Bryant, a gifted basketball player in her own right and daughter of Kobe Bryant that lost her life as well in a helicopter crash, at the suggestion/request of LBJ own 5 year old daughter Zhuri James.

LeBron’s team will be wearing #2 and Giannis team will be wearing Kobe’s #24.

See video below