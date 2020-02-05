CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LeBron James #GirlDad Himself Will Wear #2 in Honor of GiGi Bryant For All-Star Game

Zhuri James & Lebron James

Source: (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) / (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

The 2020 NBA All-Star weekend is vastly approaching, with Team LeBron going up against Team Giannis.  If you remember LeBron James told a story after breaking Kobe Bryant’s the night before his death and the amazing story of things coming full circle started between Kobe and LeBron during an NBA All-Star when LeBron was just a teenager.  LeBron wouldn’t have thought in a million years that a few hours after that full circle speech that NBA legend Kobe Bryant would be dead.

So when LeBron was asked what number he would wear during the All-Star game, LeBron said he would be wearing #2 in honor of GiGi Bryant, a gifted basketball player in her own right and daughter of Kobe Bryant that lost her life as well in a helicopter crash, at the suggestion/request of LBJ own 5 year old daughter Zhuri James.

LeBron’s team will be wearing #2 and Giannis team will be wearing Kobe’s #24.

See video below

Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their Brother’s Death, Share Rare Family Photos
5 photos
Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

2020 NBA All-Star Game , GiGi Bryant , kobe bryant , LeBron James , tribute

Videos
Latest
President Trump Delivers His Third State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
President Trump’s SOTU Address Ends with House Speaker…
 10 mins ago
02.05.20
President Trump Delivers His Third State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Controversial Radio Host Rush Limbaugh Gets Medal of…
 26 mins ago
02.05.20
Chef Spike Mendelsohn Shows His Respect For Bacon As He Enhances The Wendy's Baconator By Creating A Chili Cheddar Cheese Baconator
Wendy’s To Finally Launch Its Breakfast Menu
 57 mins ago
02.05.20
Lil Baby Hosts Empire Lounge
Gervonte Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence!? #samsylkshowwithbijoustar
 1 hour ago
02.05.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close