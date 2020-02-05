Gervonte Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence!? #samsylkshowwithbijoustar

WBA lightweight boxing champion, 25 year old, Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence for roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

There was a viral video of Gervonte Davis roughing up his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother at a celebrity basketball game. A man sitting next to her got up swiftly and left… which leads to our question. If you were dating someone new & your crazy ex shows up and assaults you…do you expect them to intervene or walk away????

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — 🇨🇻RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

