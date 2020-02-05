Gervonte Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence!? #samsylkshowwithbijoustar

CLOSE
Gervonte Davis Arrested For Domestic Violence!?

Lil Baby Hosts Empire Lounge

WBA lightweight boxing champion, 25 year old, Gervonta Davis has been arrested for domestic violence for roughing up his ex-girlfriend at a celebrity basketball game in Florida.

There was a viral video of Gervonte Davis roughing up his ex-girlfriend and child’s mother at a celebrity basketball game.  A man sitting next to her got up swiftly and left… which leads to our question.  If you were dating someone new & your crazy ex shows up and assaults you…do you expect them to intervene or walk away????

Tell’em how you feel  and leave your comments below.

There was a viral video of Gervonte Davis roughing up his ex-girlfriend and child's mother at a celebrity basketball game. A man sitting next to her got up swiftly and left… which leads to our question. If you were dating someone new & your crazy ex shows up and assaults you…do you expect them to intervene or walk away????

