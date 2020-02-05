CLOSE
President Trump's SOTU Address Ends with House Speaker Pelosi Ripping Up His Script

STATE OF THE UNION ADDRESS

Source: Caroline Brehman / Getty

If you had seen U.S. President Donald Trump’s Feb. 4 State of the Union address, it started and ended with a bang.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The speech began with Trump passing up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand for a handshake.

The address ended with Pelosi tearing up her version of the speech.

Despite Trump mentioning his accomplishments while also “defending the constitution,” it was that script ripping that made a lot of headlines.

The White House was not happy with Pelosi at all for her reaction.

Here is the entire sequence below:

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Caroline Brehman and Getty Images

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

