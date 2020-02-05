President Trump’s SOTU Address Ends with House Speaker Pelosi Ripping Up His Script

If you had seen U.S. President Donald Trump’s Feb. 4 State of the Union address, it started and ended with a bang.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
The speech began with Trump passing up House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who extended her hand for a handshake.
The address ended with Pelosi tearing up her version of the speech.
Despite Trump mentioning his accomplishments while also “defending the constitution,” it was that script ripping that made a lot of headlines.
The White House was not happy with Pelosi at all for her reaction.
Here is the entire sequence below:
