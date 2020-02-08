CLOSE
Jemele Hill Criticizes Snopp Dogg for Supporting Bill Cosby

2014 BET Experience At L.A. LIVE - Genius Talks Presented By RushCard

Source: Jonathan Leibson/BET / Getty

Snoop Dogg has thrown his support for embattled and jailed actor-comedian Bill Cosby.

The “Gin and Juice” rapper is calling for the former Dr. Heathcliff Huxtable to be released from prison, and Cosby returned the feeling.

From Complex:

The disgraced comedian, who has been accused of sexual assault by over 60 women, publicly thanked the rapper for his support.

Jemele Hill isn’t here for it, once again reminding people how serious the allegations leveled against Cosby are.

She took to Twitter reminding Snoop and others what Cosby had done to his victims.

Hill even took Snoop to task over his support of Cosby on Instagram.

This comes after Snoop went on social media to criticize both Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.  He turned on Winfrey over her interview with Michael Jackson, and King for asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant in regards to his sexual assault case in 2003, despite Bryant being killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, along with his daughter Gianna, and seven others aboard.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Derrick Salters and WENN

Second Picture Courtesy of Jonathan Leibson/BET and Getty Images

Third Picture and First through Third Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Fourth through Sixth Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Complex

