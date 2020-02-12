SPORTS: Myles Garrett Has Been Reinstated By The NFL, Returns To The Browns!

It’s official!

The Cleveland Browns is officially welcoming back Myles Garrett after the NFL has reinstated the defensive end back into the league. He will return to the team in time for the upcoming 2020 season.

Here is the team’s statement below:

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms." Statement from Andrew Berry on Myles Garrett's reinstatement: pic.twitter.com/tWtLdGpup1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster Details » https://t.co/BaoqiJeSU6 pic.twitter.com/8OO3ApUV1R — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 12, 2020

Garrett couldn’t wait to share his excitement of returning to the team on Twitter.

Even Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was pumped of Garrett’s return:

@MylesLGarrett welcome back big fella!!! — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) February 12, 2020

Garrett is allowed to take part in offseason workouts later in spring.

So how did Garrett get suspended indefinitely in the first place. WEWS News 5 Cleveland has the information:

Garrett was suspended indefinitely on Nov. 15, the day after he ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him on the head with it at the end of a Thursday Night Football victory at home after a scrum on the ground during which Rudolph appeared to get a hand on Garrett’s helmet, and kick him in the groin. During his hearing to appeal the suspension, Garrett alleged that Rudolph called him a racial slur.

There was evidence of Rudolph using any particular slur, according to the NFL and Steelers. That appeal in November was denied, leading him to remain suspended until now.

Garrett had met with NFL representatives, including commissioner Roger Goddell, on Monday.

