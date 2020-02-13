LOCAL NEWS: ‘Masked Singer’ Tour Coming to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square in June

‘The Masked Singer’ has become quite the television sensation that has fans tuning in every week to see who will be unveiled.

So it’s not surprising that there will now be a tour this summer across the country for everyone to experience the popular music show live.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

For the first time ever, the mysterious celebrity singing competition is touring the country – and it’s making a stop right here in Cleveland at Playhouse Square’s KeyBank State Theatre on Tuesday, June 9.

There will be two celebrity guest hosts, but there will be a surprise local star “who will be in a top-secret disguise” that audiences will have to continue to guess until the end of the concert.

The best part is that you don’t have to wait to buy tickets for ‘The Masked Singer’ on stage:

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $24.75 to $109.50.

VIP tickets are even available to purchase as well.

As for the ‘Masked Singer’ television show, the third season is currently airing on Fox.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of FOX and Getty Images