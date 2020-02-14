New Documentary, 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC, Claims Pac Is Alive

Dear Mama ♫ another Tupac documentary is about to drop, however this one has a slight different twist than the others. 2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC, is exploring the notion that Tupac is alive and well living in New Mexico amongst the Navajo tribe that is keeping the Diamond album selling rapper safe from all harms.

Filmmaker Rick Boss will highlight in the documentary, “2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC” the evening in Las Vegas in 1996 that according to Boss, Tupac Shakur was, allegedly, shot and later died from the shooting. According to what Boss says is fact, from what others has told him and the family of Tupac Shakur giving the green light on the project, Tupac knew someone was trying to kill him, and he somehow left that hospital en-route to his new life south of the border.

“2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC” is reported to be released in 2021

Take a look at filmmaker Rick Boss discuss “2Pac: The Great Escape From UMC” in the video below.

