Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: He Won’t Let Us Go!?

A woman got caught up in the whole “I’m leaving my wife, it’s going to be me and you”, he even shows the paperwork that it will be so. You get pregnant he slams on the brakes and goes back to his wife. His wife wants him back but not his side baby. However he doesn’t want her/the baby mama, to live her best life on her own terms, so she hit up Sam Sylk, radio host and author, and Bijou Star co-host of The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK during the 1:00 pm Reality Hour via a letter in Sam’s Facebook Messages , to find out how she can or does she have a right to “give it up and turn it loose”.

Check out what happened below.

Dear Sam

I had a child with a guy that I wasn’t in a relationship with. At the time he said he was getting a divorce then ended up not getting one. His wife doesn’t want anything to do with our child and doesn’t him around her. I get it. However he wants a relationship, doesn’t support financially and is constantly calling me to talk to him. Our child is 5 years old now and I want a fresh start. I met someone else and he wants to get married adopt our child and move away. But my child’s father is making it difficult. What should I do? Other than him my child has absolutely no relationship with anyone that has anything to do with him.

