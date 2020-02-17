Kandi Burruss Issues A Statement, Dashcam Of Shooting Released

A day for lovers went bad in Atlanta as a shooting erupted in RHOA Kandi Burruss’s restaurant, Old Lady Gang, Friday on Valentines Day. Fortunately someone has caught the incident on camera and hopefully what is caught on video can bring justice to the victims.

It was reported that a gunman seemed to have a target in mind walked in shoot the target and 2 bystanders, one of which was a teenager. The shooting victims suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter.

Kandi Burruss has issued a heart felt statement:

My family and I are truly saddened by the unfortunate events that occurred at Old Lady Gang (OLG) Camp Creek, on the evening of February 14th, an evening that was meant to celebrate love, unfortunately turned into something quite different. Our prayers and thoughts go out to the individuals that were harmed or in any way negatively impacted. We are aware that this matter is being actively investigated by law enforcement and we are cooperating with law enforcement to bring to justice those involved. {see complete statement below}

A Georgia man has now released a dashcam video of the incident as it went down while he was waiting nearby to eat. The video shows the shooter as well as his car.

see video below

