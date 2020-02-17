CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Prom Dress Giveaway Coming to Northeast Ohio!!!

CORRECTION RAN Thursday April 22, 2004: "A picture caption on Page A1 Wednesday (April 21, 2004) misidentified Jessica Haug, 18, a senior at Orono High School, and her mother, Beth Haug, both of Medina." -- Names in following caption have been corrected -

Source: Star Tribune via Getty Images / Getty

It’s one thing to ask someone out to the prom.  It’s another to get prepared when it comes to spending.

Not everyone can afford an outfit or dress, which is one of the most important part of attending such a lifetime event.

That is why there is an organization that is helping Akron-area students through a prom dress giveaway.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

The event will be held at the Family of Faith United Methodist Church — 800 E Market St. in Akron.

According to a Facebook post, there will be hundreds of prom dresses in many sizes; there will also be shoes, purses and accessories.

You do not have to register, but it is first come, first serve at the church, and there will be assistants available to help with selections.

For more information on the event, click here.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Star Tribune and Getty Images

