Jennifer Hudson Took NBA All-Star Crowd To Church

Much attention on social media was paid to Chaka Khan however right before tipoff Jennifer Hudson took a crowd gathered for the 2020 NBA All-Star basketball game in her hometown of Chicago to Church as she performed an emotional tribute to the now late NBA legend Kobe Bryant whose images were elegantly displayed on a jumbo screen behind her as she sang “For All We Know (We May Meet Again).”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were privately laid to rest in Southern California last week after losing their lives in a helicopter crash. A public memorial for the victims is scheduled to take place at the Staples Center on February 24, 2020.

Check out Jennifer Hudson’s phenomenal 2020 NBA All-Star tribute to Kobe Bryant below

.@IAMJHUD delivers a powerful pregame performance to honor Kobe #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XwdSes5w97 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 17, 2020

Also On 93.1 WZAK: