CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jennifer Hudson Took NBA All-Star Crowd To Church

2020 NBA All-Star Game

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Much attention on social media was paid to Chaka Khan however right before tipoff Jennifer Hudson took a crowd gathered for the 2020 NBA All-Star basketball game in her hometown of Chicago to Church as she performed an emotional tribute to the now late NBA legend Kobe Bryant whose images were elegantly displayed on a jumbo screen behind her as she sang “For All We Know (We May Meet Again).”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi were privately laid to rest in Southern California last week after losing their lives in a helicopter crash.  A public memorial for the victims is scheduled to take place at the Staples Center on February 24, 2020.

Check out Jennifer Hudson’s phenomenal 2020 NBA All-Star tribute to Kobe Bryant below

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: WZAK / Radio One Digital

2020 NBA All-Star Game , Jennifer Hudson , Kobe Bryant Tribute

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
2020 NBA All-Star Game
Jennifer Hudson Took NBA All-Star Crowd To Church
 2 hours ago
02.17.20
Scenic View Of Lake By Buildings Against Sky
HGTV’s ‘House Hunters’ Had a Throuple For The…
 6 hours ago
02.17.20
MODEL MONDAY: Dr. Summer Wayans Is Making Her…
 8 hours ago
02.17.20
Orange County Register Archive
February 17 is National Random Acts of Kindness…
 9 hours ago
02.17.20
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close